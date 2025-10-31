Box office: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Thamma' crosses ₹100 crore mark Entertainment Oct 31, 2025

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Thamma is on fire at the box office, crossing the ₹100 crore mark faster than any of his previous movies.

Released this Diwali and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, with fun cameos from Abhishek Banerjee and Varun Dhawan.

Its strong first week has made it a major crowd-puller.