Box office: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Thamma' crosses ₹100 crore mark
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Thamma is on fire at the box office, crossing the ₹100 crore mark faster than any of his previous movies.
Released this Diwali and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, with fun cameos from Abhishek Banerjee and Varun Dhawan.
Its strong first week has made it a major crowd-puller.
'Thamma' to soon become Ayushmann's 3rd highest-grossing film
Thamma opened big with ₹24 crore and has already out-earned Dream Girl 2 by hitting ₹108.25 crore in just 10 days—making it Ayushmann's fourth highest-grossing film so far. Now it's aiming to beat Bala's lifetime total of ₹116.38 crore.
Up next for Ayushmann: Pati Pati Aur Woh 2 with Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi, coming out next Holi.