'HWTHI' gets new release date, will now clash with 'Raavan'

Meanwhile, here's everything we know about 'HWTHI'

This one's packed with familiar faces like Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday, and Mouni Roy.

Directed by David Dhawan (the guy behind Judwaa and Coolie No. 1), the film is inspired by a classic Bollywood song and promises his signature mix of comedy and drama.

The plot? It follows a guy who gets some divine help after being turned down by several women—sounds like vintage Dhawan fun!