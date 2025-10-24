Next Article
'Baahubali' returns to theaters with 'The Epic' re-edit
Entertainment
Baahubali is making a comeback to theaters with a special re-edited version called Baahubali: The Epic.
This edition blends both original films into one epic 3-hour, 50-minute experience, landing in cinemas worldwide on October 31, 2024.
It'll be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Upgraded visual and sound experience
Catch Baahubali: The Epic on the big screen—including IMAX—for an upgraded visual and sound experience.
Tickets are up for grabs on platforms like Fandango.
Advance ticket sales in the US have already topped $205,000—setting a new record for Indian film re-releases before it even hits theaters.
Advance bookings for premiere screenings have begun at select US locations.