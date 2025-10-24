'Baahubali' returns to theaters with 'The Epic' re-edit Entertainment Oct 24, 2025

Baahubali is making a comeback to theaters with a special re-edited version called Baahubali: The Epic.

This edition blends both original films into one epic 3-hour, 50-minute experience, landing in cinemas worldwide on October 31, 2024.

It'll be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.