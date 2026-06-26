'Baalveer' star Joshi says marriage to Aarti changed life outlook
Baalveer star Dev Joshi says getting married to Aarti last year has been "one of the most beautiful blessings of my life" that's changed his outlook on life.
He shared that marriage has deepened his family values and helped him grow as a person, saying, "It has been one of the most beautiful blessings of my life."
Joshi credits wife Aarti's support
Dev credits Aarti for always being there through everyday ups and downs, saying her support makes him more responsible and grounded.
He calls her his biggest support system and says she's helped him become a better son, husband, and individual.
Joshi values work impact over visibility
Even with early fame, Dev prefers to stay out of the limelight.
He believes real success is about the impact of his work, not just visibility, and spends time traveling, reading, and with family to keep growing both personally and as an actor.