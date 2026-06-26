'Baalveer' star Joshi says marriage to Aarti changed life outlook Entertainment Jun 26, 2026

Baalveer star Dev Joshi says getting married to Aarti last year has been "one of the most beautiful blessings of my life" that's changed his outlook on life.

He shared that marriage has deepened his family values and helped him grow as a person, saying, "It has been one of the most beautiful blessings of my life."