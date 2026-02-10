Babil reminds Sanjay Mishra of Irrfan Khan
Entertainment
Sanjay Mishra, while promoting his film Vadh 2, shared that Babil Khan—son of the late Irrfan Khan—reminds him a lot of his father.
"Bada cute lagtahai yaar. Kabhi kabhi lagtahai young Irrfan Bhaihai," Mishra said, reflecting warmly on their similarities.
Mishra's comments came near the hospital where Irrfan died
Mishra made these heartfelt comments near the hospital where Irrfan passed away in 2020 after battling cancer.
Vadh 2, starring Mishra and Neena Gupta, hit theaters on February 6 after premiering at IFFI last year.
Babil has starred in 'Qala,' 'Friday Night Plan'
Babil debuted in Netflix's Qala (2022) and followed up with Friday Night Plan and The Railway Men.