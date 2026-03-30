Bachchan back as Ashwatthama on 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel set

Salmaan and Chakravarthy shooting 'Kalki 2'

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2 brings together a star cast including Dulquer Salmaan and JD Chakravarthy, who have already started shooting their scenes.

The film continues the futuristic, mythology-inspired story from the first movie that starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Bachchan mentioned his packed schedule has made fan interactions tough lately: a reminder of just how much effort goes into big projects like this.