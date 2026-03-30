Bachchan back as Ashwatthama on 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel set
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan is back on set as Ashwatthama for the much-awaited sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.
Prabhas is expected to join filming on April 10, though it's not official yet.
Bachchan also shared how excited he is to work with Kamal Haasan again after their classic Geraftaar days.
Salmaan and Chakravarthy shooting 'Kalki 2'
Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2 brings together a star cast including Dulquer Salmaan and JD Chakravarthy, who have already started shooting their scenes.
The film continues the futuristic, mythology-inspired story from the first movie that starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.
Bachchan mentioned his packed schedule has made fan interactions tough lately: a reminder of just how much effort goes into big projects like this.