Bachchan says 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' hosting is tough, hints retirement
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan has shared that hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati is getting tough for him this year, thanks to the grave personal stories from contestants.
In his blog, he admitted." but it has been a heart - breaking experience.. I wish to retire now.. it is late.. and the night invites.. Love," showing just how much the show has affected him.
Bachchan's 'KBC' tenure faces uncertainty
Bachchan has been the face of KBC since 2000 (except for one season with Shah Rukh Khan), making his possible exit a big deal for fans.
There were rumors last year about Salman Khan stepping in as host, but Sony TV shut those down by releasing a promo with Bachchan himself.
If he leaves, it could mark a major shift in Indian TV history.