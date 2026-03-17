'Back to the Future' actor Matt Clark (89) dies

Veteran Hollywood actor Matt Clark, best known for his role as Chester the bartender in Back to the Future Part III, has passed away at 89. The actor died on Sunday due to complications from back surgery at his home in Austin, Texas. His family confirmed the news to TMZ and shared that he "died the way he lived, on his terms."

Family tribute Clark's family paid tribute to him Clark's family remembered him as a man who cherished working with people who loved their families, rather than seeking fame in the entertainment industry. They said he felt "lucky" to have worked in a field he loved and respected. He is survived by Sharon Mays, his wife, whom he married in 2000, and his daughter Amiee Clark.

Career highlights His decades-long career in the industry Over his decades-long career, Clark was cast in 120 movies. He starred alongside Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future Part III (1990). Other notable roles include The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976), Jeremiah Johnson (1972), Brubaker (1980), The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984), and A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014). He also had guest spots on The Jeff Foxworthy Show and Little House on the Prairie.

Advertisement