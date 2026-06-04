'Backrooms' tops $100 million domestically in 6 days, sets A24 record

'Backrooms' may top A24 global records

The film is on track to break A24's global records too, aiming to top Everything Everywhere All at Once ($148 million) and Marty Supreme ($191 million).

Its low budget, unique concept that really clicked with younger viewers, and strong word-of-mouth from positive reviews are fueling its success.

Even with big movies like Scary Movie and Masters of the Universe coming soon, Backrooms is expected to stay strong, with projections nearing $200 million domestically.