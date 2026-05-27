Bad Bunny joins 'Toy Story 5'; know about his character

Career highlights

Bad Bunny's other projects

Bad Bunny, 32, has previously displayed his acting skills in Bullet Train, Caught Stealing, Happy Gilmore 2, and even on Saturday Night Live. He is also working on the historical drama Porto Rico, directed by René Pérez Joglar, aka rapper Residente. Meanwhile, he is currently on his Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour, which will conclude in July.