Bad Bunny joins 'Toy Story 5'; know about his character
What's the story
The popular singer-songwriter Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio) will lend his voice to a new character in Toy Story 5. The highly anticipated sequel will hit theaters on June 19. The character is named Pizza with Sunglasses, a part of "a small but mighty community of forgotten toys that live in an abandoned backyard shed," per Disney's statement.
Career highlights
Bad Bunny's other projects
Bad Bunny, 32, has previously displayed his acting skills in Bullet Train, Caught Stealing, Happy Gilmore 2, and even on Saturday Night Live. He is also working on the historical drama Porto Rico, directed by René Pérez Joglar, aka rapper Residente. Meanwhile, he is currently on his Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour, which will conclude in July.
Film insights
More about 'Toy Story 5'
Toy Story 5, directed by Andrew Stanton, will see the return of Oscar-winning composer Randy Newman. The film will also feature returning voice actors Tom Hanks as Woody, Joan Cusack as Jessie, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, and Tony Hale as Forky. New additions to the voice cast include Greta Lee (as tech-toy tablet Lilypad), Craig Robinson (GPS hippo toy Atlas), Conan O'Brien (potty-training toy Smarty Pants), Shelby Rabara (toy camera Snappy), and Krys Marshall in an undisclosed role.