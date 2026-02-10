Bad Bunny's halftime show sparks memes, trade rumors in India Entertainment Feb 10, 2026

Bad Bunny just made history as the first Latino solo artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, but the real twist?

His performance set off a wave of bizarre trade rumors and memes in India—thanks in part to Donald Trump calling it "one of the worst, EVER."

Suddenly, Indian WhatsApp was buzzing with jokes comparing him to Honey Singh and even wild talk about his songs playing at train stations.