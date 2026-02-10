Bad Bunny's halftime show sparks memes, trade rumors in India
Bad Bunny just made history as the first Latino solo artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, but the real twist?
His performance set off a wave of bizarre trade rumors and memes in India—thanks in part to Donald Trump calling it "one of the worst, EVER."
Suddenly, Indian WhatsApp was buzzing with jokes comparing him to Honey Singh and even wild talk about his songs playing at train stations.
Trump's critique boosts Bad Bunny's Indian fanbase
It's not every day a Super Bowl halftime act gets dragged into Indian pop culture—and politics.
Trump's harsh words ("one of the worst, EVER!") gave Bad Bunny unexpected fame in India, where he was barely known before. Now, people are actually checking out his music.
It's a reminder of how global pop moments (and viral group chats) can connect cultures in ways nobody saw coming.