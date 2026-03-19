Badshah summoned by NCW over 'Tateeree' lyrics, visuals

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned rapper Badshah over alleged obscenity in his latest track, Tateeree. The commission took suo motu cognizance of media reports that raised concerns about the song's lyrics and visuals. In a statement, the NCW said the song's content appears, at first glance, to be "objectionable" and could potentially breach provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Legal proceedings Badshah, others must bring relevant documents Badshah, born Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, has been summoned by the National Commission for Women to appear on March 25, 2026, along with director Mahi Sandhu, co-director Joban Sandhu, and producer Hiten. They must bring relevant documents with them. The summons was issued under the powers conferred by the NCW Act, 1990. The commission has warned that failure to comply could lead to appropriate legal action.

Public backlash Controversy surrounding 'Tateeree' The controversy surrounding Tateeree, released on March 1, started after allegations that the track featured visuals objectifying women and vulgar lyrics. Some scenes in the music video reportedly showed girls in school uniforms dancing inside a Haryana Roadways bus with suggestive gestures, sparking strong online reactions. Claims of minors being depicted in a sexualized way further fueled criticism. The outrage soon spread beyond Haryana to other states as well.

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