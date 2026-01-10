BAFTA Awards 2026: 'One Battle After Another,' 'Hamnet' lead longlists

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced its longlists for the 2026 Film Awards, with Paul Thomas Anderson's political thriller One Battle After Another leading the pack. The film received 16 mentions, closely followed by Chloe Zhao's Hamnet and Ryan Coogler's Sinners, which both received 14 nods each. Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme and Yorgos Lanthimos's Bugonia were also among the top contenders with 13 and 12 mentions, respectively.

Various categories Best Film and Leading Actress categories The Best Film category features The Ballad of Wallis Island, Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, I Swear, Marty Supreme, Nuremberg, One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, and Sinners. The longlist for Leading Actress features Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good), Emma Stone (Bugonia), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love), Andrea Riseborough (Dragonfly), and Tessa Thompson (Hedda).

Leading actor See who made the Leading Actor category The Leading Actor longlist features the bigwigs of 2025, namely Robert Aramayo (I Swear), Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Russell Crowe (Nuremberg), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Harry Melling (Pillion), Cillian Murphy (Steve), and Jesse Plemons (Bugonia).

Performance highlights See the Best Directors who made it to the longlist The longlist for the Best Director category includes Lynne Ramsay (Die My Love), Zhao (Hamnet), Coogler (Sinners), Kathryn Bigelow (A House of Dynamite), Safdie (Marty Supreme), Lanthimos (Bugonia), Hikari (Rental Family), Anderson (One Battle After Another), Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value), and Kaouther Ben Hania (The Voice of Hind Rajab).

Category breakdown Longlisted films in Adapted Screenplay and Outstanding British Film The longlists for the Adapted Screenplay category include 28 Years Later, The Ballad of Wallis Island, Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Nuremberg, One Battle After Another, Train Dreams, Wake Up Dead Man, and Pillion. Outstanding British Film category features 28 Years Later, Ballad of a Small Player, The Roses, The Ballad of Wallis Island, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, The Choral, Die My Love, Goodbye June, H Is for Hawk, Hamnet, I Swear, Mr Burton, Pillion, Steve, andWarfare.