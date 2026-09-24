Bagalkot officials bar BJP's Kompella Madhavi Latha from Ganesha immersion
Entertainment
Kompella Madhavi Latha, a BJP leader from Telangana, was stopped from joining the Ganesha immersion procession in Bagalkot.
Local officials said the move was to keep things peaceful, pointing to past communal tensions during similar events and concerns over Latha's previous actions.
Goyal cites provocation, Latha claims ban
A report by Superintendent of Police Siddarth Goyal highlighted that Latha had made provocative gestures at a place of worship before, which played into the decision.
Responding online, Latha said she had been banned by the Karnataka government for her right to practice her faith peacefully and urged authorities to focus on letting people celebrate their religion safely.