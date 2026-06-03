Bajpayee says Netflix 'Ghooskhor pandat' sparked death threats, family targeted
Manoj Bajpayee shared that after his Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat was announced, he got death threats and saw a wave of online trolling.
What hurt most was that trolls targeted his wife and 15-year-old daughter, which left him angry and disappointed.
He wondered aloud why his family had to be dragged into something they weren't involved in.
Bajpayee on 'Ghooskhor Pandat' title change
Bajpayee clarified that actors usually don't decide film titles, but the filmmakers listened to public feedback and changed it before things escalated in court.
The original title referred to a Delhi Police officer called Pandat, not meant to offend anyone.
The backlash led Bajpayee to call out harsh online criticism from even old supporters, sparking fresh conversations about trolling and freedom of expression.