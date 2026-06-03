Bajpayee says Netflix 'Ghooskhor pandat' sparked death threats, family targeted Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

Manoj Bajpayee shared that after his Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat was announced, he got death threats and saw a wave of online trolling.

What hurt most was that trolls targeted his wife and 15-year-old daughter, which left him angry and disappointed.

He wondered aloud why his family had to be dragged into something they weren't involved in.