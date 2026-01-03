Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2' might hit Netflix on January 9
What's the story
Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is reportedly gearing up for its digital premiere. The film, which was released on December 12, 2025, after some legal delays, received mixed reviews upon release. A sequel to Akhanda, it is set to spawn another part titled Jai Akhanda.
Streaming details
'Akhanda 2' likely to release on Netflix soon
According to 123Telugu, the film will hit Netflix on January 9, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, and other major Indian languages. If confirmed, this will make Akhanda 2 the first major Telugu film to hit OTT platforms this year with a theatrical-to-OTT gap of just four weeks. The film is directed by Boyapati Sreenu and produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta.
Cast and crew
'Akhanda 2' features an ensemble cast
Akhanda 2 also stars Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Kabir Duhan Singh, Harshaali Malhotra, and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles. The film's music was composed by Thaman. This is the fourth collaboration between Balakrishna and Sreenu after their previous successful ventures. They have previously worked on Simha, Legend, and Akhanda.