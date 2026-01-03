Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2' might hit Netflix on January 9

Streaming details

'Akhanda 2' likely to release on Netflix soon

According to 123Telugu, the film will hit Netflix on January 9, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, and other major Indian languages. If confirmed, this will make Akhanda 2 the first major Telugu film to hit OTT platforms this year with a theatrical-to-OTT gap of just four weeks. The film is directed by Boyapati Sreenu and produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta.