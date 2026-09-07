Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Dada' to clash with SRK's 'King'
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming Telugu film, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna and helmed by Gopichand Malineni, have finally revealed its title. The movie, previously known as NBK111, is now called Dada. The announcement was made on Sunday with a glimpse of Balakrishna in an intense avatar. This marks the second collaboration between Balakrishna and Malineni after Veera Simha Reddy. The project will release on December 24, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's King and Nagarjuna Akkineni's King100.
Title significance
Glimpse video promises stylish, mass-pleasing narrative
The title Dada symbolizes the strength and ferocity of Balakrishna's character.
In the video, he is seen in a rugged look with sunglasses, a leather jacket, and a heavy gold chain.
He carries a weapon on his shoulder, exuding an intimidating gangster-like persona that justifies the title.
His fierce expression and commanding body language have further raised the mystery around the plot.
The film also stars Manoj Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal.
Crew
Meet the crew of 'Dada'
The movie is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru of Peddi fame under his Vriddhi Cinemas banner.
The technical team includes cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap and composer S Thaman.
AS Prakash is the production designer, while Navin Nooli is the editor.
Sai Madhav Burra has written the dialogues with Ram Lakshman, Ravi Varma, and Vvenkat directing the action sequences.
The film's music is by Thaman.