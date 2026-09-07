Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Dada' to clash with SRK's 'King'

The title Dada symbolizes the strength and ferocity of Balakrishna's character.

In the video, he is seen in a rugged look with sunglasses, a leather jacket, and a heavy gold chain.

He carries a weapon on his shoulder, exuding an intimidating gangster-like persona that justifies the title.

His fierce expression and commanding body language have further raised the mystery around the plot.

The film also stars Manoj Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal.