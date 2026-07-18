'Balan: The Boy' by Chidambaram reaches ZEE5 July 31
Entertainment
Balan: The Boy, a psychological thriller directed by Chidambaram, is coming to ZEE5 on July 31.
After its June 19 theatrical release and international buzz at Cannes 2026, the Malayalam-Telugu film, starring Farzana Palathingal, will soon be just a click away.
Balan searches for mother Amma
The film follows Balan and his mother Amma, who live in a women's correctional facility and frequently change identities to escape their past.
When they're suddenly separated, Balan faces tough choices as he sets out to find her.
The cast also features Adhisheshan KR, Muhammad Zinaan, Jean Paul Lal, Dolly June, Girish AD, Beena Antony, and Sandra Chandran.