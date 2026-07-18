'Balan: The Boy' by Chidambaram reaches ZEE5 July 31

The film follows Balan and his mother Amma, who live in a women's correctional facility and frequently change identities to escape their past.

When they're suddenly separated, Balan faces tough choices as he sets out to find her.

The cast also features Adhisheshan KR, Muhammad Zinaan, Jean Paul Lal, Dolly June, Girish AD, Beena Antony, and Sandra Chandran.