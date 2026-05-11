Malayalam film 'Balan The Boy' to release on June 19

Before its theatrical release, Balan The Boy will be screened at the Marché du Film section at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival . This market screening is a significant milestone for the film as it introduces it to an international audience. The film's story revolves around universal themes of identity and belonging, promising a raw, intense story.

Film's narrative

More about 'Balan The Boy'

Speaking about the movie, the director earlier said, "Balan The Boy is a film about what we carry without knowing, the weight of where we come from, and the hunger to find where we belong." "I made this film for the person who has felt both of those things deeply and never found the words for them."