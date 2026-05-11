Malayalam film 'Balan The Boy' to release on June 19
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Balan The Boy will be released in cinemas on June 19, 2026. The announcement was made by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the production companies behind the project. The film will be released in five languages: Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. It is directed by Chidambaram and written by Jithu Madhavan.
International exposure
Film to be screened at the Cannes market soon
Before its theatrical release, Balan The Boy will be screened at the Marché du Film section at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. This market screening is a significant milestone for the film as it introduces it to an international audience. The film's story revolves around universal themes of identity and belonging, promising a raw, intense story.
Film's narrative
More about 'Balan The Boy'
Speaking about the movie, the director earlier said, "Balan The Boy is a film about what we carry without knowing, the weight of where we come from, and the hunger to find where we belong." "I made this film for the person who has felt both of those things deeply and never found the words for them."