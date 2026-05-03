Malayalam film 'Balan: The Boy' heads to Cannes market

The Malayalam film Balan: The Boy, directed by Chidambaram and produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, will be screened in the Marche du Film section at the Cannes Film Festival . Written by Jithu Madhavan, the film explores themes of identity, survival, and the precious bond between a mother and her child. It will be screened on May 14.

Director's statement Chidambaram on his ambitious film Chidambaram (Manjummel Boys) said, "Balan: The Boy is a film about what we carry without knowing, the weight of where we come from, and the hunger to find where we belong." "I made this film for the person who has felt both of those things deeply and never found the words for them." "Cannes has always been a home for cinema that trusts its audience with exactly that kind of truth, and Balan: The Boy trusts its audience completely."

Producer's view Producer Narayana believes in the film's themes Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions said, "Balan: The Boy is not just a film, it is a statement. The kind that reminds you exactly why you got into this industry in the first place." "Malayalam cinema is making work the world cannot afford to ignore, and we are at Cannes because we believe, with everything we have, that Balan: The Boy belongs at the center of that conversation."

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