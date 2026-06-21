Where to stream 'Balan: The Boy' after theatrical run
What's the story
The Malayalam thriller Balan: The Boy, directed by Chidambaram, is set to premiere on ZEE5 after its theatrical run. The film has been performing well at the box office since its release on Friday, with collections increasing significantly on its second day. This surge in earnings suggests that positive audience feedback and word-of-mouth are driving the film's momentum.
Box office success
Day 2 collections show promise for the film
Balan: The Boy has shown promising signs at the box office. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned ₹2.35 crore net in India on its second day, a significant jump from its opening-day collection of ₹1.82 crore. This increase represents a growth of around 29%. The movie has been backed by KVN Productions and received mixed to positive reviews.
Director's journey
Director Chidambaram's track record of success
Chidambaram, the director of Balan: The Boy, has a history of delivering successful films. His debut feature Jan E Man was praised by both critics and audiences. He followed it up with Manjummel Boys, which became one of the biggest hits in Malayalam cinema history by crossing the ₹200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Before its theatrical release, Balan: The Boy was screened at the Marché du Film section at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.