Where to stream 'Balan: The Boy' after theatrical run

Director's journey

Director Chidambaram's track record of success

Chidambaram, the director of Balan: The Boy, has a history of delivering successful films. His debut feature Jan E Man was praised by both critics and audiences. He followed it up with Manjummel Boys, which became one of the biggest hits in Malayalam cinema history by crossing the ₹200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Before its theatrical release, Balan: The Boy was screened at the Marché du Film section at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.