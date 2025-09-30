'Balika Vadhu' star Avika Gor weds Milind Chandwani on TV
What's the story
Television actor Avika Gor (28), best known for her role in Balika Vadhu, has married her longtime boyfriend, Milind Chandwani (34). All the wedding festivities, including haldi, mehendi, baraat, and phere, took place on their reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. The couple had gotten engaged before participating in the show. Congratulations to the newlyweds!
Celebration details
Details about the celebration
The wedding was a grand affair, with the groom arriving on a scooter and dancing. The couple was seen posing for photos after the wedding. Gor looked stunning as an Indian bride in a deep red and gold lehenga paired with elaborate emerald jewelry, while Chandwani donned a peach and gold sherwani with a matching turban. Other contestants from the show, including Hina Khan, Isha Malviya, Rubina Dilaik, and host Munawar Faruqui, also joined the celebrations.
Relationship journey
Here's how it all began
Earlier, in an interview with SCREEN, Gor had shared how she and Chandwani fell in love. She had revealed that he had initially friend-zoned her when they first met. Despite the distance, the couple managed to maintain their relationship. Gor had said on the show, "We are excited but also very nervous. The big day will come very soon."
Personal insights
'I feel very lucky and blessed...'
Gor had earlier told Hindustan Times, "There are days when I wake up and remind myself that it's real." "I feel very lucky and blessed to have found a partner who supports me, understands me, and always pushes me to grow in life." "I've been in the public eye since 2008, and the love and blessings I've received from people have been overwhelming."