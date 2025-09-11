'Balti': Shane Nigam's kabaddi player look revealed Entertainment Sep 11, 2025

The sports action film Balti just shared a first look at Shiva Hariharan's character Ramesh, building buzz ahead of its release.

Shane Nigam stars as Udhayan, a bold Kabaddi player.

The movie was pushed from August 29 to September 26, and Nigam called it a "Sai Abhyankkar musical" when he posted the poster online.