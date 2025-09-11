Next Article
'Balti': Shane Nigam's kabaddi player look revealed
The sports action film Balti just shared a first look at Shiva Hariharan's character Ramesh, building buzz ahead of its release.
Shane Nigam stars as Udhayan, a bold Kabaddi player.
The movie was pushed from August 29 to September 26, and Nigam called it a "Sai Abhyankkar musical" when he posted the poster online.
Supporting cast and crew details
Celebrating Nigam's 25th film, Balti brings together Preethi Asrani, Shanthanu Baghyaraj, and Alphonse Puthren (as gangster Soda Babu).
Alex J Pulickal is behind the camera, Ashik S handles art direction, Sai Abhyankkar scores the music, and stunts are choreographed by Action Sandhosh and Vicky.