Bambaataa dies at 67 of cancer complications in Pennsylvania
Entertainment
Afrika Bambaataa, a major force in hip-hop and founder of the Universal Zulu Nation, died at 67 of complications from cancer in Pennsylvania.
The news was shared by friend Mick Benzo, who remembered their last joyful chat and said he was heartbroken by Bambaataa's sudden loss.
Bambaataa denied sexual abuse allegations
Bambaataa's influence shaped hip-hop's early sound and message, especially with his classic track "Planet Rock."
While his music inspired generations, his career also faced serious sexual abuse allegations in the 1980s and 1990s, which he denied.
The Hip Hop Alliance honored his impact, but acknowledged these difficult parts of his legacy, sending condolences to everyone affected by his work.