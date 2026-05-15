Bandi Sai Bhageerath accused of emotional manipulation and POCSO intimidation
A 17-year-old girl's mother has accused Bandi Sai Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, of emotionally manipulating her daughter and later intimidating them to drop a POCSO complaint.
She says the relationship ended in early 2026, after which her daughter struggled with emotional distress.
The Telangana High Court will decide on Bhageerath's anticipatory bail today.
Family alleges police delay, counter-FIR filed
The family says it took over five hours for police to register their complaint on May 8, and that their concerns weren't taken seriously at first.
Meanwhile, a counter-FIR accusing the girl's family of extortion was filed.
The mother also shared that political pressure made things scarier for them and urged everyone not to share any information that could identify her daughter.