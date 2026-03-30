Banerjee drowns near Digha on Sunday while filming TV serial
Entertainment
Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee, a well-known face in Bengali cinema, sadly drowned on Sunday while filming a TV serial near Digha.
He and co-actor Sweta Mishra were shooting a scene in shallow water when they accidentally fell into a ditch.
Despite quick efforts at the hospital, Rahul couldn't be revived.
Police probe Talsari permission, safety lapses
It's come out that the crew didn't have official permission to film at the Talsari spot. Police are now looking into possible safety lapses and why protocols weren't followed.
Rahul, who started acting with his father's theater group and rose to fame with Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, leaves behind a strong legacy in Bengali entertainment.