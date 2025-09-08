Barack Obama now has 3 Emmys!

Former US President Barack Obama has won his third Emmy Award . He bagged the Outstanding Narrator award at the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Netflix 's Our Oceans. The win was announced during the weekend of September 6-7, 2025, and presenter Jordan Klepper accepted it on Obama's behalf as he wasn't present at the event in Los Angeles.

Competition Obama's win came in a competitive category Obama's win came in a competitive category, beating other notable nominees like Sir David Attenborough (Planet Earth: Asia), Idris Elba (Erased: WW2's Heroes Of Color), Tom Hanks (The Americas), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Octopus!). The former president was announced as the narrator for the Netflix docuseries in September 2024 and made his debut just two months later.

Series details More about 'Our Oceans' and previous Emmy wins Our Oceans, a five-part series, allowed viewers to explore the "gateways to the unknown" with Obama's narration. Each episode focused on one of the world's oceans: Pacific, Indian, Atlantic, Arctic, and Southern. The series was created by filmmakers behind Our Great National Parks and used newly developed underwater filming technology. This win adds to Obama's previous Emmy wins for Our Great National Parks (2022) and Working: What We Do All Day (2023).