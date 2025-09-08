5 Steven Soderbergh heist films that keep you on edge

Steven Soderbergh is one of the best filmmakers of our time, thanks to his out-of-the-box storytelling and experimental techniques. His heist films have kept audiences glued to the screen with their complexity and interesting characters. Here are five of his most gripping heist films, each giving a different flavor to the genre. From witty plans to shocking revelations, these movies prove Soderbergh's flair for gripping narratives.

#1 'Ocean's Eleven': A star-studded caper Ocean's Eleven remains one of the most iconic heist films from the stable of Soderbergh. Released in 2001, the film featured an ensemble cast led by George Clooney and Brad Pitt. It revolved around a plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos at the same time. With its slick execution and charming performances, Ocean's Eleven was a commercial success, grossing over $450 million worldwide.

#2 'Logan Lucky': A Southern twist on heists In 2017's Logan Lucky, Soderbergh takes a different route by setting the heist in the heart of rural America. The movie revolves around two brothers who try to pull off a robbery during a NASCAR race in the heart of North Carolina. Starring Channing Tatum and Adam Driver, this film mixes humor with suspense as it unfolds an elaborate plan with unexpected challenges.

#3 'The Good German': A noir-inspired heist The Good German, released in 2006, provides a noir-inspired take on the heist genre against a post-World War II Berlin backdrop. Starring George Clooney once again with Cate Blanchett, this film incorporates elements of espionage into its narrative while delving into themes of betrayal and redemption amidst political turmoil.

#4 'Out of Sight': Romance meets crime drama Released in 1998, before his more famous works like Ocean's Eleven, Out Of Sight blends romance seamlessly into its crime drama storyline. It features Jennifer Lopez opposite George Clooney as they navigate through love tangled within criminal activities. This makes it both a thrilling and emotionally engaging experience for viewers alike.