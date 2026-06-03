Baramulla MP Rashid back in Tihar jail after interim bail
Entertainment
Baramulla MP Er Rashid is back in Tihar Jail after his interim bail ended.
His return turned emotional, with crowds from his hometown, Mawar, and beyond, coming out to say goodbye.
Before heading to Delhi, Rashid asked everyone to stay peaceful and not raise slogans.
Supporters breach barriers, Rashid at grave
Even with heavy police restrictions and AIP leaders reportedly called in by authorities, supporters still managed to break through barriers across North Kashmir just to see him off.
Rashid also took a quiet moment at his late father's grave before leaving, making the day feel even more personal for those close to him.