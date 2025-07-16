Next Article
Barkha Bisht joins cast of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'
The iconic TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returns after 25 years, premiering July 29 at 10:30pm on StarPlus and JioCinema.
Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprise their legendary roles as Tulsi and Mihir Virani, with Barkha Bisht joining as Mihir's new love interest.
'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi...': What to expect?
This reboot blends classic drama with a modern twist, aiming to connect old fans and a new generation.
Smriti Irani's comeback is especially buzzworthy—she teased her return in the promo.
If you're into shows that mix nostalgia with fresh storytelling, this one's worth checking out.