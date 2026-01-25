Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Tovino Thomas wrap up 'Athiradi' shoot
Entertainment
The much-awaited Malayalam film Athiradi has finished filming!
Directed by Arun Anirudhan and starring Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan, the team marked the moment with a cheerful "Pack Up" video on social media.
The movie is set to hit theaters on May 14 this year—so mark your calendars.
What to expect from 'Athiradi'
Athiradi promises loads of high-energy action and entertainment.
It's produced by Basil Joseph Entertainments and Doctor Ananthu Entertainments—with a script co-written by Anirudhan and Paulson Skaria.
The technical crew includes Samuel Henry (cinematography), Vishnu Vijay (music), Chaman Chacko (editing), and Mashar Hamsa (costume design).