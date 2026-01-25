Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Tovino Thomas wrap up 'Athiradi' shoot Entertainment Jan 25, 2026

The much-awaited Malayalam film Athiradi has finished filming!

Directed by Arun Anirudhan and starring Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan, the team marked the moment with a cheerful "Pack Up" video on social media.

The movie is set to hit theaters on May 14 this year—so mark your calendars.