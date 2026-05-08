'The Batman 2' begins production; Matt Reeves drops first look

Director Matt Reeves has officially begun filming for The Batman: Part II. He shared the news with fans of the superhero film, starring Robert Pattinson , by posting images of the Batmobile during what appears to be a camera test. The director's caption for these photos was "#SnowTires (with a bat emoji)," hinting at a winter setting for the sequel.

Fan interaction Reeves's interaction with fans confirms winter setting Reeves further fueled anticipation by interacting with fans online. When one user wrote, "THE BATMAN PART II was camera testing today! and so it begins!!," Reeves replied, "And so it does...!" A fan celebrated the winter setting, writing, "My biggest f*****g dream to see in live action is a bloody Batman in snow, I really hope this means its happening." Reeves responded directly, saying, "Indeed, it is."

Cast details Cast and crew of 'The Batman' will return Pattinson will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the sequel, joined by returning cast members Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb aka the Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner James Gordon), and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth). Barry Keoghan is also expected to return as the Joker. The film will be released on October 1, 2027.

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