'BB Jodi' season 2 finale crowns Maanas and Verma winners
Entertainment
BB Jodi Season two wrapped up its three-month run with an exciting finale featuring ex-Bigg Boss Telugu contestants.
After a season full of standout performances and tough competition, Maanas and Shrasti Verma took home the trophy and a cash prize for their impressive chemistry and creativity.
Vishwa Raj Neha Chowdary runners up
The grand finale was packed with entertainment, including special acts from fan-favorite contestants. Hosts kept the energy high as finalists gave it their all.
Vishwa Raj-Neha Chowdary finished as runners-up, while Amardeep-Nainika and Arjun-Sri Satya landed in third and fourth place.