'BB19's Kunickaa Sadanand reacts to son being compared to Kumar Sanu
Bigg Boss 19's Kunickaa Sadanand has had enough of fans dragging her family into show drama.
After someone online compared her son Ayaan Lall to singer Kumar Sanu (following her comments about Sanu's marriage), she posted, "Ok now this is getting out of hand," and warned she won't let this "gutter mouth" behavior slide.
The messy fallout between Kunickaa and Tanya
Kunickaa and fellow contestant Tanya Mittal were friends on Bigg Boss 19 but fell out in September 2025 over disagreements during tasks.
Since then, things have only gotten messier—Tanya reportedly made harsh remarks about Kunickaa after the show ended in December 2025, which led to more fan trolling.
Kunickaa is thinking of taking legal action against trolls
Kunickaa says she hasn't spoken badly about Tanya, but accuses Tanya of betraying other friends too.
She's also considering legal action against anyone targeting her family, asking if this kind of trolling is really "vicious strength" or just pointless negativity.