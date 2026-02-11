'BB19's Kunickaa Sadanand reacts to son being compared to Kumar Sanu Entertainment Feb 11, 2026

Bigg Boss 19's Kunickaa Sadanand has had enough of fans dragging her family into show drama.

After someone online compared her son Ayaan Lall to singer Kumar Sanu (following her comments about Sanu's marriage), she posted, "Ok now this is getting out of hand," and warned she won't let this "gutter mouth" behavior slide.