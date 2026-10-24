'Bigg Boss 20': Rohit Shetty questions Lovepreet-Scout's physical closeness

Shetty, hosting in Salman Khan's absence this weekend, told Gill in the teaser, "When he is massaging your feet, hands, and neck, Love, it does not look right."

He added, "You ask Scout to massage you from behind, and he massages your calves. It is not looking good at all."

ScoutOP defended himself by saying he also massages Mahhi Vij when she asks him to.

However, Shetty warned him that his closeness with Gill isn't coming across well on screen.