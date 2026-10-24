'Bigg Boss 20': Rohit Shetty questions Lovepreet-Scout's physical closeness
What's the story
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has questioned the physical closeness between contestants ScoutOP aka Tanmay Singh and Lovepreet Kaur Gill on Bigg Boss 20. Despite repeatedly calling their relationship sibling-like, several of their actions have left viewers confused. In the Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Shetty questioned Gill about her bond with ScoutOP, citing instances where he massaged her feet, hands, and neck.
On-screen warning
'When he is massaging your feet...': Shetty to Gill
Shetty, hosting in Salman Khan's absence this weekend, told Gill in the teaser, "When he is massaging your feet, hands, and neck, Love, it does not look right."
He added, "You ask Scout to massage you from behind, and he massages your calves. It is not looking good at all."
ScoutOP defended himself by saying he also massages Mahhi Vij when she asks him to.
However, Shetty warned him that his closeness with Gill isn't coming across well on screen.
Twitter Post
See the promo here
#RohitShetty ne uthaya massage ka topic, #ScoutOP aur— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 23, 2026
#LoveGill ki lagi class! 👀#WeekendKaVaar tomorrow at 9 PM on #JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on #ColorsTV. #BiggBossOnJioHotstarpic.twitter.com/cNIe4PbPO2
Catch #BiggBoss20’s
Relationship complexity
Speculation about Scout's 5-year relationship outside the house
The situation became more complicated when Scout spoke about being in a five-year relationship outside the house.
Fans speculated that the unnamed woman might be Kaashvi Hiranandani, a gaming creator.
Meanwhile, Gill and Scout have always maintained that their relationship is like that of siblings.
Fans can watch the show on Colors TV and JioHotstar.