BBC cancels 'Ski Sunday' since 1978 citing budgets and audiences
Entertainment
Big news for British TV fans: the BBC is ending Ski Sunday, its iconic winter sports show that's been around since 1978.
Known for alpine skiing highlights and the catchy Pop Looks Bach theme, the show is being dropped due to tighter budgets and changing audience behaviors.
Leigh and Alcott host 'Ski Sunday'
Ski Sunday was a classic weekend tradition, bringing ski resort action and making stars out of athletes like Franz Klammer.
Over time, it switched things up with a magazine-style format hosted by Ed Leigh and Chemmy Alcott.
The cancelation comes as part of wider changes at BBC Sport under Alex Kay-Jelski, who's focusing more on digital content, even if not everyone agrees with the approach.