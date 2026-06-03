Beckham to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star June 12
Entertainment
David Beckham, the iconic English soccer player, will get his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 12, 2026.
The timing lines up perfectly with the kickoff of the FIFA World Cup, which this year is being co-hosted by the US Mexico, and Canada.
Beckham's career spans major clubs
Beckham's career has been legendary: he's played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and LA Galaxy, winning league titles in England, Spain, and France.
With the 2026 World Cup set to be the biggest ever (48 teams!), it's a cool moment for both soccer fans and anyone who grew up watching Beckham bend it like ... well, Beckham.