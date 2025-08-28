'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': 5 fun facts every fan should know

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of the most loved comedy series of all time. While we all enjoy the on-screen hilarity, there are some fascinating behind-the-scenes fun facts that speak a lot about the making of the show. These little nuggets show how the makers and cast brought this beloved series to life and how Brooklyn Nine-Nine happened.

#1 The origin of Jake Peralta's character Jake Peralta, as portrayed by Andy Samberg, was inspired by real-life detectives. According to the creators, they wanted to paint a picture of a detective who was competent but also funny. And that mixture did wonders for making Jake relatable and entertaining. The character's development included inputs from actual law enforcement professionals to ensure authenticity, but with a comedic touch.

#2 Terry Crews's role was written for him Terry Crews didn't even have to audition for his character of Terry Jeffords, as it was written for him. The creators were eager to have Crews on board because of his unusual combination of physicality and comic timing. Not only that, but even the character's name closely resembles his, making Crews's portrayal all the more special.

#3 Stephanie Beatriz's glasses are real Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Rosa Diaz, wears glasses in real life but not on screen as her character doesn't need them. But during table reads or rehearsals, she often wears her glasses. This small detail shows how actors adapt their personal traits for their roles but remain true to their character.

#4 The show was almost canceled after Season 5 After five seasons on one network, Brooklyn Nine-Nine was canceled due to falling ratings, notwithstanding its diehard fan following. However, another network picked up the show within days after an outpouring of support from fans online. This quick turnaround proved just how much of a following the show had and what an impact it had on the viewers.