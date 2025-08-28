Next Article
Sekhar Kammula teams up with SVC for new project
Director Sekhar Kammula is back with Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP for a fresh project.
After the massive success of their last film, Kuberaa, the cast and crew are still a mystery for now.
The production house promises updates soon.
'Kuberaa' was a blockbuster
Kuberaa, featuring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, was both a critical and box office hit, crossing ₹100 crore worldwide.
Its standout music by Devi Sri Prasad and visuals by Niketh Bommi set high expectations for whatever Kammula has planned next.