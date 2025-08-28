'The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang' streaming now: How to watch

OTTplay Premium and subscription details

You can stream the show in Malayalam or check out dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, or Tamil—all with an OTTplay Premium subscription (₹149/month for access to 25+ platforms).

This early streaming move matches what they did for other Malayalam hits like Alappuzha Gymkhana.

The series adds to director Krishand's growing list of successes (think Purusha Pretham and Aavasavyuham), with lead character Arikuttan hustling for respect and cash—served up with plenty of humor.