'The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang' streaming now: How to watch
The Malayalam web series The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang just arrived a day ahead of schedule on SonyLiv and OTTplay Premium (August 28, 2025).
Directed by Krishand and starring Sanju Sivram, Rahul Rajagopal, and Darshana Rajendran, it follows a quirky slum gang tangled up in illegal milk and flower trades—with plenty of laughs along the way.
Fun fact: it is also known as Sambhavavivaranam Nalara Sangham.
OTTplay Premium and subscription details
You can stream the show in Malayalam or check out dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, or Tamil—all with an OTTplay Premium subscription (₹149/month for access to 25+ platforms).
This early streaming move matches what they did for other Malayalam hits like Alappuzha Gymkhana.
The series adds to director Krishand's growing list of successes (think Purusha Pretham and Aavasavyuham), with lead character Arikuttan hustling for respect and cash—served up with plenty of humor.