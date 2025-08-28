Farah Khan's new show 'Aunty Kisko Bola' breaks stereotypes

Judged by Sajid Khan and Sunita Ahuja

Judged by Sajid Khan (Farah's brother) and Sunita Ahuja (Govinda's wife), the show stands out for its message: "hunar ki koi age nahi hoti" (talent has no age).

Sunita also recently shut down divorce rumors with Govinda, highlighting her own story of resilience.

For Farah—known for her blockbuster choreography and directing hits like "Happy New Year"—this marks an exciting move into digital talent hunts, breaking stereotypes along the way.