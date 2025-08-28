Next Article
Linkin Park's Lollapalooza India debut: Tickets sold out in 30 minutes
Lollapalooza India is back in Mumbai on January 24-25, 2026, and tickets flew off the shelves in just half an hour after Linkin Park was revealed as the headliner.
Fans are especially excited since this marks the band's first-ever performance in India, set for January 25 as part of their From Zero World Tour.
Premium passes still available
If you missed out on general or VIP tickets, a few premium passes—such as Lolla Platinum Weekend EB and Lolla Platinum Weekend U25—are still available, offering benefits like air-conditioned lounges, Platinum Pits, and shuttle service, but at a higher price.
The festival will feature over 40 artists from around the world and India, though the full lineup is still under wraps.
Keep an eye out for more updates!