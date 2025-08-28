Linkin Park's Lollapalooza India debut: Tickets sold out in 30 minutes

Premium passes still available

If you missed out on general or VIP tickets, a few premium passes—such as Lolla Platinum Weekend EB and Lolla Platinum Weekend U25—are still available, offering benefits like air-conditioned lounges, Platinum Pits, and shuttle service, but at a higher price.

The festival will feature over 40 artists from around the world and India, though the full lineup is still under wraps.

Keep an eye out for more updates!