Madhavan stranded at Leh airport as runway remains closed
Leh Airport has been closed since August 25 after heavy rains left mud on the runway, forcing all flights to be canceled.
Airlines like Air India, SpiceJet, and IndiGo called off trips for August 27, with operations suspended until at least 7am on August 28, leaving hundreds of travelers stuck until the runway is safe again.
Unpredictable weather throws travel plans into chaos
This sudden rain and even early snow have thrown travel plans into chaos. The situation highlights how unpredictable weather can be here—and why real-time updates are so important.
Actor R Madhavan also shared on social media that he's stranded in Leh too, calling back to a similar experience while filming "3 Idiots" years ago.