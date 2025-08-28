Madhavan stranded at Leh airport as runway remains closed Entertainment Aug 28, 2025

Leh Airport has been closed since August 25 after heavy rains left mud on the runway, forcing all flights to be canceled.

Airlines like Air India, SpiceJet, and IndiGo called off trips for August 27, with operations suspended until at least 7am on August 28, leaving hundreds of travelers stuck until the runway is safe again.