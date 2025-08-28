'Harry Potter' film director reacts to reboot: 'What's the point?'

Similarities with original films

Columbus expected more differences in the reboot

Columbus revealed his surprise at seeing Nick Frost in a costume similar to what he had designed for Hagrid. "Part of me was like: What's the point?" Columbus said, adding that he expected more differences but is seeing "more of the same." Despite this, Columbus said he doesn't feel jealous of HBO's decision to reboot the series. He said, "It's time to move on." "I've always had issues with [the] idea of franchise."