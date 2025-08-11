Inside 'The Crown': Facts even royal fans don't know

The Crown is one of the most popular TV shows that explores the reign of Queen Elizabeth II , the intricacies of royal life. The show has received much attention for its attention to detail and historical accuracy. But, there are a few fascinating behind-the-scenes facts that make it all the more authentic and appealing. Here are five interesting insights into The Crown's making.

Research depth Extensive research for authenticity To maintain historical accuracy, the creators of The Crown left no stone unturned in their research. This included reaching out to historians and experts on British royalty to get every detail right. The team also sifted through archival footage and documents to recreate events as close to reality as possible. This commitment to research makes for a realistic depiction of events and characters, making the show all the more believable.

Budget insights Lavish production costs Producing The Crown doesn't come cheap, though. Each season costs over $100M to make. The exorbitant budget goes into elaborate set designs, costumes, and special effects to recreate the various periods perfectly. Not only does this make it a treat to watch, but it also takes you on a journey through the different eras of Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

Wardrobe precision Detailed costume design Costume design plays a key role in making The Crown come alive. Designers painstakingly recreate outfits worn by real-life figures using photographs and descriptions from history books. Each costume is made to precision to match the fashion trends of certain decades, while also staying true to the fabric choice and style.

Set craftsmanship Realistic set construction Creating realistic sets is the key to immersing viewers in the world of The Crown. Most scenes are shot at actual locations or painstakingly built replicas of iconic landmarks (like Buckingham Palace or Westminster Abbey). Attention is paid not just to architecture but also to interior decor elements, like where the furniture goes or what color the walls are.