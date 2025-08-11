No Salman or Shah Rukh cameos in 'War 2': Report

The upcoming film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR , will not feature cameos by Bollywood superstars Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan . Instead, actor Bobby Deol will be introduced as a new character in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War.

Cameo details 'War 2' to reference Tiger, Pathaan in dialogues While there were speculations about Khan's Tiger or SRK's Pathaan making an appearance in War 2, sources have confirmed that neither will be seen on-screen. However, both characters will be referenced at some key junctures in the film. "War 2 won't feature either of Tiger or Pathaan, however, their names will be used at some key junctures of the film," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Character introduction Deol to be introduced as new character Deol will play a pivotal role in War 2, with his character being one of the main villains in the upcoming timeline. "With War 2, Aditya Chopra will be establishing Bobby Deol to the Universe. It's an epic introduction to Bobby Deol's character, who is one of the main villains in the timeline going forward," the source said.