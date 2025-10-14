'Being Eddie': Release date, plot, streaming info Entertainment Oct 14, 2025

Netflix is set to release "Being Eddie," a new documentary about comedy legend Eddie Murphy, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Directed by two-time Oscar winner Angus Wall, the film traces Murphy's journey from his teenage stand-up days—sharing the stage with Jerry Seinfeld—to his iconic run on SNL and hit movies like "Beverly Hills Cop," "The Nutty Professor," and "Shrek."