'Being Eddie': Release date, plot, streaming info
Entertainment
Netflix is set to release "Being Eddie," a new documentary about comedy legend Eddie Murphy, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.
Directed by two-time Oscar winner Angus Wall, the film traces Murphy's journey from his teenage stand-up days—sharing the stage with Jerry Seinfeld—to his iconic run on SNL and hit movies like "Beverly Hills Cop," "The Nutty Professor," and "Shrek."
Where to watch 'Being Eddie'
"Being Eddie" will stream on Netflix, so you'll need a subscription to watch it.
Doc's focus on Murphy's career and impact
The doc dives into Murphy's wild range—from playing cops and doctors to voicing a donkey—and explores how he's stayed relevant for nearly 50 years without losing himself in Hollywood.
The documentary examines his impact on comedy and film.