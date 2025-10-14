Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: '#Love' on Netflix--fresh take on modern relationships
Entertainment
Netflix is bringing a new Tamil romantic series, #Love, in October 2025.
Directed by Balaji Mohan and Soundarya Rajinikanth, it stars Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi as Tara and Matthew.
With Mohan (of Maari fame) directing, the show dives into what really makes relationships tick.
Tara and Matthew's love story
Love follows Tara and Matthew as they navigate their clashing beliefs about love—expect plenty of debates, laughs, and real-life relationship messiness.
The series promises a fresh look at how couples today embrace differences and unexpected connections.
If you're into stories about modern romance that actually feel relatable, this one's worth adding to your watchlist.