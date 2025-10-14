NewsBytes recommends: '#Love' on Netflix--fresh take on modern relationships Entertainment Oct 14, 2025

Netflix is bringing a new Tamil romantic series, #Love, in October 2025.

Directed by Balaji Mohan and Soundarya Rajinikanth, it stars Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi as Tara and Matthew.

With Mohan (of Maari fame) directing, the show dives into what really makes relationships tick.