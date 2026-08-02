'Night Heat' actor Scott Hylands dies at 83
What's the story
Scott Hylands, the Canadian actor best known for his role as Detective Kevin "OB" O'Brien in Night Heat, has passed away at the age of 83. His son Luke Hylands confirmed the news on social media, describing his father as a "forever hero and best friend." The actor was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in October 2021.
Family statement
'Still trying to process this horrible loss'
Luke wrote on Instagram, "I am heartbroken to share the news that my Dad Scott has passed away Wednesday night. Myself and my family are still trying to process this horrible loss."
He added, "There simply are not enough words I can say about you right now. You are my forever hero and my best friend. Always and forever."
Career beginnings
Early life and education
Born on February 27, 1943, in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, Hylands grew up in British Columbia.
He initially studied zoology at the University of British Columbia before switching to theater arts.
After college, he moved to New York City, where he made his off-Broadway debut as the lead in a 1965 production of Billy Liar.
Career highlights
Career in film and television
Hylands's career took off after he joined the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.
His first on-screen role was in Daddy's Gone A-Hunting (1969).
He later appeared in films like Operation Snafu (1970), Fools (1970), Slipstream (1973), Earthquake (1974), and The Boys in Company "C" (1978).
His television credits included The Magician, Wonder Woman, Police Story, and The Waltons.
Final years
Later career and legacy
After returning to Canada in the 1980s, Hylands landed the role of Detective Kevin "OB" O'Brien in Night Heat, which aired from 1985 to 1989.
He also played Father Travis in ABC's V (2009-2011).
His later work included appearances on NYPD Blue, The Outer Limits, The X-Files, Stargate SG-1, Supernatural, and Fargo.
He is survived by his wife Veronica, son Luke, and daughter Rebecca.