Who was Mike McFarland? 'Dragon Ball' actor dies at 56

McFarland was a key player in the Texas-based anime production scene, starting with Funimation and later moving to Crunchyroll after their merger.

He was best known for voicing Master Roshi and Najirobe in Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, Buggy the Clown in One Piece, and Jean Kirstein in Attack on Titan.

His other notable roles include Jean Havoc in Fullmetal Alchemist and Teppei Sugo in Psycho-Pass.